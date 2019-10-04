Path Cleared for Lindsay Pettus Greenway

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) It took years of work and almost $5 million for the Lindsay Pettus Greenway to break ground in April. Since then, a path has been cleared and construction is well underway.

“We feel like it’s a real opportunity to encourage people to take advantage of spending time in nature,” said Sherri Gregory, President of the Lindsay Pettus Greenway.

A committee to bring the project to life was started in 2015. Gregory and her team of volunteers worked for five years before construction on Phase I of the project could start.

“Fundraising in a small town is always a challenge and of course Lancaster was pretty

economically depressed when the Great Recession kicked off a few years ago,” said Gregory, “But we’re recovering.”

Phase I of the project will be two miles long, and Gregory says it’s slated to finish next summer. The trail will also feature a sheltered pavilion, an overlook area, and constructed wetlands along Gills Creek.

“About half of the greenway, the first two miles of phase one, will be boardwalk and the other half will be asphalt and concrete.”

Phase II of the project is set to begin after Phase I wraps up, extending the trail another four miles.

“We’ll have about six miles of trail when we’re totally built out,” said Gregory.

Gregory hopes the Lindsay Pettus Greenway will be an escape from the city.

“People drive around this area all day and don’t realize what a beautiful natural resource is hidden along this creek.”