ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) We’ve been following Pastor Ray Martin’s cancer journey for more than three years. Today we are getting an update, cancer free! Watch to hear more of his inspiring story of faith. He also gives some advice for others going through storms like cancer.

