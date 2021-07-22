Passed Capital Improvements Plan In Lancaster Co. Includes Public Works Complex

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Lancaster County leaders say they have a long list of improvements that need to be made to the county. One high on the agenda leaders say is a new Public Works Complex.

It is part of the approved Capital Improvements Plan.

A leaky roof, packed shelves, even an old chain gang barrack built in the 1930’s used as storage, some of the many sights at the Lancaster County public works complex.

“As you saw the public works administration office is just a small metal building and that’s it. Again the vehicle maintenance facility is probably in the worst shape of anything we have”, says County Administrator, Steve Willis.

And the needs are being addressed by council members according to Willis. Council approved 6 to 0 during its latest meeting on Monday, the Capital Improvements Plan. One of their priorities is improvements at the Public works complex.

“We have been trying to make capital improvements all along. We have everything from three new libraries, a new animal shelter, EMS headquarters should be opening soon”, says Willis.

Willis says some of the buildings on site were believed to be built in the 70’s.

“Is the facility in bad shape, yes, The current county council and previous councils have made tremendous investments in a number pf facilities, you just couldn’t do them all at one”, says Willis.

Willis stresses that nothing in the Capital Improvements Plan has any funding attached because it is just a plan. Willis says funding comes when council approves a project as part of the budget.

Willis says council will start working on the budget as early as January of next year.

It is his hope after funding is approved council can move forward with a design for the Public works building.

If you would like to learn about more projects with the Capital Improvements Plans visit: https://www.mylancastersc.org/ .