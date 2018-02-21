Part 3 Integration of Education: Lancaster Schools

Lancaster schools from those who lived through integration say had a relatively smooth transition into desegregation compared to surrounding areas.

Clinton Elementary School and Barr Street School were the two schools for African American students prior to combining with the prominently white schools in the district.

We’re following two students’ journeys, and CN2’s Alexandria Savage is reflecting on the school system as they remember it, while also speaking with a principal about where the school system is today.