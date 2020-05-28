PART 2: Congrats, Grads! Honoring Our Senior Classes Of 2020 In The Tri-County

High school graduates across the Tri-County are being celebrated for their athletic and academic achievements in unexpected ways.

They’ve been honored with front yard signs and parades with law enforcement.

School systems have also been pushing hard to give these seniors a memorable graduation.

Now, it’s CN2’s turn to show these students support before they head off to college.

We have been asking you on social media to submit pictures of your seniors.

Take a look at a recent show where we shared some of these photos. This is the first of our senior photos compilation. Don’t see your senior? They’ll be featured in an upcoming newscast and online.