Parents Protest

Today is the last day the Fort Mill school district accepted feedback from the community on the proposed high school attendance areas. One of those is Option C -1. It would rezone the area north of the gold hill road corridor to Nation Ford High School. Leaders say this is all part of an effort to reduce overcrowding at Fort Mill high school – however a group of parents believe it will do more harm than good. CN2’s Kathryn Andreoli speaking with parents who are protesting outside the district office.