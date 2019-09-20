Parents Charged with Sex Crimes

CHESTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) At least 65 additional warrants are expected to be filed against two parents accused of committing sex crimes against their children, says Chester Police Chief Eric Williams.

During a press conference, Williams said there were a total of nine children living at the home with Sara Lacy, 34, and Bradley Corlew, Sr. 31, on Ella Street in Chester. Williams said four of the children were Lacy’s and five were Corlew’s.

Williams says the case initially started as a domestic violence investigation after Lacy filed a police report in Rock Hill. Because Lacy and Corlew lived in Chester, the case was passed to the Chester Police Department. Detectives say that investigation uncovered the crimes against the children.

“Out of 26 years in law enforcement, I have not yet come across a case as disturbing as this one,” says Williams.

The case now haunts former neighbor Michelle Blue. The parents charged in this case no longer live on Ella Street in Chester, but Blue still remembers the children that played outside.

“There were lots of kids, lots of kids, you know from day to day. Sometime there were two or three, other times there might be five or six,” recalls Blue.

Lacy and Corlew have since broken up, and are both in custody. Detectives say during the investigation, Lacy came clean and admitted to the crimes. The children are in the custody of DSS.

“They are a whole lot healthier now,” says Detective Brian Sanders, “They’ve gained weight since.”

Charges against Lacy and Corlew include criminal sexual conduct with a minor, exploitation of a minor, and disseminating material harmful to minors — all for crimes reports show happened between December 2018 and August 2019. Police say they expect to file at least 65 more warrants for each parent. On the counts already served, bond for Lacy and Corlew has been denied.