Panthers Legend Jerry Richardson Passes Away

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Jerry Richardson, the man responsible for introducing NFL football to the Carolinas, has passed away at the age of 86. Richardson sold the team in 2018, but he originally founded the franchise in 1993, with its inaugural season in 1995.

A statement from current owner David Tepper about Richardson…

“Jerry Richardson’s contributions to professional football in the Carolinas are historic. With the arrival of the Panthers in 1995, he changed the landscape of sports in the region and gave the NFL fans here a team to call their own. He was incredibly gracious to me when I purchased the team, and for that I am thankful. Nicole and I extend our deepest condolences to Rosalind, the entire Richardson family, and their loved ones. We wish them much peace and comfort.”