CHILDREN RETURN HOME AFTER 3 YEARS: Palmetto Tigers celebrating their homecoming

The Palmetto Tigers celebrating their homecoming at Clover High School as four Tiger junior teams played the Queen City Panthers.
The Palmetto Tigers, who have been competing for 3 years, are part of the Southland United Football League.
The 4 teams are made up of children ages 5 through 12 and the president of the Palmetto Tigers says they focus on more than just winning the games.

