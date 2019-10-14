Overcrowded Inmate Population in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) Overcrowded detention centers are raising safety concerns across the Tri-County, this according to at least two sheriffs. We first reported about it last month when Sheriff Kevin Tolson said the inmate population at the the York County Detention Center grew by almost 25 percent in 3 years. This year, the average population is 462 inmates, which means by jail standards the detention center is at capacity.

Sheriff Barry Faile says the problem is even more serious in Lancaster County.

At one point this summer, Faile says the detention center peaked at almost 50 percent overcapacity. CN2’s Indira Eskieva on the steps the county is taking to resolve the problem.