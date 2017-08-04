Outdoor Classrooms

Lowe’s Home Improvement is partnering with the Boys and Girls clubs around York county to build a better learning environment.

The Clover Boys and Girls club is one of many around York county getting some help from Lowe’s to have outdoor classrooms, lively courtyards, as well as brand new tables to promote a better learning space for the kids at the Clover Teen Center on Clinton Avenue. This not only encourages student to go outside to learn but also creates a safe place were kids can go after school and have fun under the supervision of adults.