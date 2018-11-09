Our Fitness Journey, Part 1

At CN2 we are starting a fitness journey together. Its a 12 week challenge that starts today! Many of us have different goals but the purpose is get healthy and make better choices when it comes to exercising and food. We will be logging our journey with an update every week. We hope you will join us! Health and Wellness, PT Coordinator Debbie Rast is helping us along the journey. Make sure to follow up on facebook at CN2Today and at cn2.com! Below is a quick workout from Debbie Rast for you all to try at home! Its only 5 moves, no equipment.

45work/15 rest 3 times through

1.mountain climbers – skis or fast

2.sumo squats / or squat jumps

3.staggered -push up 2/ r 2 left- on toes or knees

4.bur pees -w push up

5.drop straight leg- bike abs on back – legs opp elbow to knee , or regular bike abs