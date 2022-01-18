Order FREE At-Home COVID-19 Tests

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Biden Administration is now taking orders for FREE at-home COVID-19 Tests to Americans. It’s being coordinated by USPS.

According to the White House, Americans will be able to order one set of 4 FREE at-home test online at COVIDTESTS.gov. Test are expected to be shipped within 7-12 days after ordering.

The administration has partnered with the United States Postal Service to package and deliver these tests to Americans who want them. Late last year the federal government announced it would start mailing at-home COVID test kits for free to any U.S. household upon request.

In a statement released by The White House, “The Administration is taking a number of steps to ensure this program reaches our hardest-hit and highest-risk communities. This includes prioritizing processing orders to households experiencing the highest social vulnerability and in communities that have experienced a disproportionate share of COVID-19 cases and deaths.”

Click here for full White House release.