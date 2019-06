ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) Lancaster County officials say the number of opioid related deaths is once again on the rise this year. Officials have been fighting the epidemic for years. In 2018, things were looking good and death rates were down by nearly half. Unfortunately numbers changed in 2019. CN2’s Indira Eskieva with how opioids are killing more people this year than last year, and the daily battle recovering addicts face to avoid relapsing.