Opioid Epidemic: Grandparents Becoming Caregivers

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) It’s a phenomenon that’s being seen all across America — during the last 18 years, the CDC says opioid overdoses have killed almost 400,000 people.The direct impact of that is parents dying and leaving behind children. Now grandparents are stepping in to become primary caregivers. Here in the Tri-County, it has happened twice in the same family. CN2’s Indira Eskieva introduces us to two sisters and their husbands, and both couples are now taking care of their grandchildren.