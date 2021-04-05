Operation “Home Alone”- Online Child Exploitation Investigation

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) The York County Sheriff’s office along with a number of other agencies announced the arrest of 10 potential child predators. Some from right here in the Tri-County.

Deputies say the suspects used social media platforms thinking they were meeting up with children as young as 10 years old to commit sex crimes.

The York County Sheriff’s Office along with 13 other agencies helped with the operation including Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, South Carolina Attorney Generals’ Office, FBI, Homeland Security Investigations, US Secret Service, York Police Department, Rock Hill Police Department, Fort Mill Police Department, Mount Pleasant Police Department, Charleston Police Department, Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, Marion County Sheriff’s Office, and Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office.

The operation started in March of 2021.

Below are the 10 suspects accused of the

1. David Medina Osorio

AGE: 34

Williow Wood Lane, Rock Hill, SC

OCCUPATION: Unemployed

CHARGE(S): Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor 2nd Degree, Criminal solicitation of a minor

2. Donald Dewaine Dorsey

AGE: 42

Possum Hollow Road, Indian Land, SC

OCCUPATION: Unemployed

CHARGE(S): Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor 2nd Degree, Criminal solicitation of a minor

3. Jose Jesus Garcia-Arellano

AGE: 25

Goldsboro, NC

OCCUPATION: Unemployed

CHARGE(S): Sexual Exploitation of a Minor 1st Degree, Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor 2nd Degree, Criminal solicitation of a minor (X2), Disseminate Obscene Material to a Person less than 18-years-old

4. Joseph Scott Varalli

AGE: 30

York, SC

OCCUPATION: Unemployed

CHARGE(S): Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor 2nd Degree, Promoting the Prostitution of a Minor

5. Keith Alan Grey

AGE: 44

China Grove, NC

OCCUPATION: Unknown

CHARGE(S): Criminal solicitation of a minor, Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor – Victim under 11 years of age 1st Degree, Sexual Exploitation of a Minor 1st Degree.

6. Michael John Worley

AGE: 48

Canton, NC

OCCUPATION: Construction

CHARGE(S): Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor 2nd Degree

ADDITIONAL: Registered sex offender in North Carolina. Just released from federal prison November 2020. Off house arrest March 1, 2021.

7. Scott Robert Pless

AGE: 52

Rock Hill, SC

OCCUPATION: Auto Body Mechanic

CHARGE(S): Criminal Solicitation of a Minor.

8. Walter Glenn Witherspoon

AGE: 41

Le Grange, NC

OCCUPATION: Truck Driver

CHARGE(S): Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor 2nd Degree, Promoting the Prostitution of a Minor

9. Dennis James Hastings

AGE: 60

Chester, SC

OCCUPATION: Machinist

CHARGE(S): Sexual Exploitation of a Minor 1st Degree

10. Nilesh Karthikeya Aleti