Opening Old Wounds

Some call it one of the most heinous crimes committed in Chester’s history when, thirty years ago, a young man and woman were shot in cold death. The suspects, who were teenagers at the time, were sentenced to life in prison without eligibility for parole. But the supreme court found such sentences for juveniles unconstitutional. Now these men, who are now adults, will be re-sentenced. CN2’s Indira Eskieva remembering the crime that the people of Chester never forgot