“Open for service.” Women & children shelter opens doors on Valentine’s Day

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – On this Valentine’s Day love came out full force for women and their children in need in the community.

“The Home”, with the Life House Women’s Shelter officially opening on this Tuesday.

CN2 has been following the journey of this house since it was announced.

Now tonight, three women and their children, along with other women will move into the home to begin a new journey.

This home is located on Wilson Street in Rock Hill, right across the road from the original shelter with the Life House Women’s Shelter.

The house is decorated to make each person feel at home.

If you would like to donate or volunteer to help homeless women and children get back on their feet, just reach out to https://www.thelifehousewomensshelter.org/

