UPDATE: Toddler Shot in Lancaster Home Is Expected to be OK.

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Lancaster Police are investigating after a child was brought into MUSC Lancaster with a gunshot wound.

Police say the toddler arrived into the MUSC-Lancaster Medical Center around 1 pm Monday afternoon with a gunshot wound to the upper right torso. The child was airlifted to another medical center.

Police say the incident happened at the child’s home in the Palmetto Place Apartment complex in Lancaster.

When officers searched the apartment they said they found blood on the floor in a bedroom upstairs.

Authorities say they are unclear how the child was shot, but one person is in custody.

The child is still in the hospital and is expected to be ok.

This is an on going investigation.

Police Release:

Lancaster, S.C. (Monday, 8/15/2022)

Around 1:00 p.m., Lancaster Police responded to the MUSC-Lancaster Medical Center for a toddler that was reported injured. Upon arrival, officers discovered the toddler had a gunshot wound to upper right torso. It unclear how the child was shot. The child was flown to a nearby medical facility. The condition of child is unknown at this time.

Officers discovered that the incident occurred at the child’s residence in the Palmetto Place Apartment Complex. Officers performed a search of the apartment where they found blood on the floor in one of the upstairs bedrooms. One person is in custody in connection with the case. This incident is actively under investigation by the Lancaster Police Department and the Lancaster County Multijurisdictional Violent Crime Task Force.