One Man’s New Hobby is Helping the Community in Unexpected Ways

TEGA CAY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) A Charlotte man who often visits Windjammer Park in Tega Cay has taken up an interesting new hobby. As former Air Force man, Keith Lewis, founder of the “Lake Wylie Clean Dive” Facebook page, says he used to dive often.

Now, he dives for fun going into Lake Wylie in search of harmful debris and hidden treasures.

While he and his kids were searching Lake Wylie for his sisters lost wedding ring, Lewis noticed a lot of dangerous debris and feared it could be harmful he decided he’d clean it up. Then, he started finding more treasures like wedding bands, dog tags, goggles, glasses, and a lot more.

Lewis says he comes down to Windjammer at least once a week to dive for about an hour and although he uses the metal detector in his dives he says 70% of the time he’s relying on his own sight. One of his more interesting finds, a cell phone that it been in the water for over a year.

Lewis says, “The very first thing he said was ‘I lost that over a year ago OMG’ and I was like, to me it’s hard to fathom that someone lost something a year ago especially in the water and looking in that good of condition that’s kind of the crazy part for me.”

In the video above, CN2’s Rachel Richardson is speaking with the diver about his new-found hobby and how its helping the community.