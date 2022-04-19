One Dead After Evening Shooting on 9th Street In Lancaster

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred this past Monday, April 18, around 8:30 pm on 9th Street leaving one man dead.

Authorities are not releasing the victim’s name yet but say they found the victim, a 37-year-old man, on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds outside of the home.

The Sheriff’s Office said that the victim and another man were on the front porch of the house when a car pulled up and an armed man got out of the car and began firing at the men on the porch. One man escaped without injury and the victim died on the scene. Adults inside the house at that time were not harmed. Police say the armed man got back in the car and was driven away.

Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office Release:

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and the Lancaster County Multijurisdictional Violent Crime Task Force are investigating a shooting death that occurred Monday evening, April 18, 2022. A little after 8:30 p. m. Monday a deputy was checking property on South 200 and heard gunshots back toward the City of Lancaster. Moments later he was dispatched to a residence on 9th Street where he found a 37-year-old man on the ground outside at the right rear corner of the house. The man appeared to have been shot multiple times. He was unresponsive. Lancaster County Emergency Medical Services personnel arrived on scene and determined the man was deceased. Two deputy coroners were summoned and arrived soon thereafter. The coroner’s office will release the victim’s identity at the appropriate time.

The scene was taped off and secured. Additional deputies, investigators, and crime scene agents arrived to begin interviewing people on scene and documenting and gathering evidence. They worked most of the night and cleared the scene about 4:00 a. m. Preliminary information indicates the victim and another man were on the front porch of the house when a car pulled up out front. An armed man got out of the car and began firing at the men on the porch who ran around the right side of the house. The victim was shot and fell. The other man escaped without injury. Other adults were inside the house, but no one else was injured. The armed man got back into the car which was driven away from the scene.

Information was developed overnight which is being pursued. No arrests have been made. Investigators do not believe this was a random act or that there is any continuing danger to the community related to this shooting.

“We have a full team of investigators pursuing information on this shooting,” said Sheriff Barry Faile. “The area where this occurred is pretty densely populated and we suspect people saw or heard something that would be helpful to the investigation. I hope anybody who knows something will call us so we can get the person or persons who did this in jail.”

(All defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.)

Anyone with information about this or any other case should call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 or contact Midlands Crimestoppers in one of the following ways: dial 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372), log onto www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click on the “Submit a Tip” tab, or download the P3 Tips App for Apple or Android devices.