One Council Member Out – York County Redistricting Plan and Maps

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Redistricting in York County might result in one council member having to step away from their district. On Tuesday, January 18, the York County Council passed the second reading on redistricting, which is done every 10 years when the U.S. Census comes out.

The redistricting is designed to breakdown an area and divide it evenly. Based on the numbers of York County’s population of 282,000 people, most of that growth is happening in the Town of Fort Mill.

Because of the growth in Fort Mill, County Council says the plan made sense to divide Fort Mill in half. This shift, however, will move into Joel Hamilton’s district putting Hamilton out of a job.

Brandon Guffey, York County Council District 6 said, “The way we can divide it now is just with two people with council member Joel Hamilton literally drawing himself out of his district to represent the people of York County better to ensure everyone has an equal voice.”

Council Member Joel Hamilton will serve out his term through the end of this year. Then Hamilton can decide to either challenge Brandon Guffey for his District 6 Council seat because that is where Hamilton lives or Hamilton could choose not to seek re-election.

Guffey says he and Hamilton have already been in discussions and will continue to talk about both of their plans and will do what’s best for York County.

The 3rd reading on the York County Council Redistricting map is expected to take place in two weeks.

Not sure where you live in the district? Click here for the York County GIS Interactive Map.