One Charged In Breaking & Entering Case In Tega Cay, Police Searching For Other Suspects

TEGA CAY, SC – One person is facing charges after several breaking and entering cases in Tega Cay.

Around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 19, officers were called to the Lake Ridge Subdivision in Tega Cay where three individuals tired entering a vehicle then fled the scene on foot toward the Lake Ridge Community Center.

Officers were then notified of a second breaking and entering call within the same subdivision.

With assistance from the York County Sherriff’s Office, Fort Mill Police Department and South Carolina Highway Patrol, officers were able to arrest one suspect.

Shykiem Demarcus Shingle of Orangeburg was charged with one one count of grand larceny, one count of possession of stolen vehicle, one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, one count of possession with intent to distribute oxycodone, one count of possession of stolen firearm, one count of criminal conspiracy, one count of financial transaction card fraud, one count of possession of burglary tools, one count of damage to property, 12 counts of breaking into a motor vehicle and seven counts of simple larceny worth $2000 or less.

Officers recovered a stolen vehicle from Charleston and a stolen firearm from Richland County.

Warrants have been issued on the same charges for three other individuals, Corey Calloway, Zachariah Richburg and Ricquan Corley who are all from Orangeburg.

These individuals have committed multiple recent crimes across South Carolina and are thought to currently be in the Charlotte area.

All three men have a criminal history and are considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Justin Spencer with the Tega Cay Police Department at 803-548-4971 or jspencer@tegacaysc.gov.