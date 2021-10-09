Officer Shot in Indian Land – Another Man Killed

INDIAN LAND S.C. (CN2 News) – The Lancaster County Sheriff’s office says some of its officers were involved in an officer involved shooting Friday night at an apartment complex near Red Ventures. One was hit and has serious injuries but is expected to recover. They say the man who shot him is now dead, that man’s name has not been released. Here’s more from the LCSO.

Press Release from the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office:

“Friday evening, October 8, 2021, at about 6:00 p. m. officers of the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office were doing a welfare check on a resident of The Court at Redstone apartments at 3020 Fast Lane, Indian Land. The subject of the welfare check had been reported missing by family members. Officers were unable to get anyone to the door and had obtained a search warrant to enter the apartment. Officers entered without force. The subject of the welfare check was inside and fired upon the officers and struck a deputy. A deputy returned fire striking the subject. Other officers rendered aid to the deputy and the subject, and Lancaster County Emergency Medical Services personnel responded. The injured deputy was transported to a nearby medical facility. He was shot in the lower body and received serious injuries but is expected to recover. The subject died at the scene.

Agents of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) responded to the scene and will investigate the incident. “This routine welfare check turned very violent very quickly,” said Sheriff Barry Faile. “We are praying for our officer and believe he will recover. We are sorry for the loss of the life of the subject. SLED will conduct a thorough investigation to determine all the facts and circumstances of this incident. We will defer to SLED for the release of additional information.”

