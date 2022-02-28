Officer of the Year Says Medical Training Helps Firefighters Provide Higher Level of Care

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Fire Battalion Chief, Marcus Barnes, is this year’s Officer of the Year in the Rock Hill Fire Department.

Battalion Chief Barnes, who is also the Medical Training Officer with the department, says he’s thankful for his fellow employees who nominated him for officer of the year and enjoys training firefighters.

Barnes, who worked for Piedmont EMS before coming to the city in 2017, says, “with EMS and with fire they see so many things and help so many people, allowing them to provide emergency medical care at a higher level, and if I can help train and get the guys to a point, its a lot better for them if they have really good training to go out and provide those life saving skills.”