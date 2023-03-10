Oakdale Fire Department funding new station with BBQ Sale

CN2 Newscast – First responders at Oakdale Fire Department have been in the kitchen preparing more than 14,000lbs of meat for its annual BBQ and Bake sale.

In past years the fundraising event helped the department purchase equipment and provide training without having to reach into York County funds.

However, this year the goal’s different, CN2’s Zane Cina learning that Oakdale firefighters are planning to make a move into a brand new fire station.

The Oakdale Fire Department has been hosting its annual barbecue sale for more than 34 years now, and Captain Keith Pruett says they will do it again this Friday, March 10 starting at 10:00 A.M. and ending at 7:00 P.M. BBQ will also be sold Saturday, March 11 at 10 A.M., until sold out.