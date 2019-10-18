NUDE VIDEOS: 70 yr old sends obscene material to 12 yr old

The York County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 70 year old man for reportedly sending nude videos to a 12 year old girl. Detectives say the victim told them she goes to the same church as Heyward Nalley.

Her parents told police they found the nude videos and photos after they punished their daughter by taking away her phone. When they went through her phone, they say they found the messages dating back to August. The victim also admitted to detectives that she met Nalley in person several times in the last year but said nothing sexual happened. So far deputies charged Nalley with sending Obscene Material to a Minor but the case is still under investigation.