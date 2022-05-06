“Now, more than ever, we stand in the need of prayer.” – Vice President Mike Pence

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Former Vice President of the United States Mike Pence was the keynote speaker at the National Day of Prayer at Lakewood Baptist Church in Rock Hill, yesterday, May 5th. Pence took time to speak with reporters after the ceremony weighing in on the value of prayer, Roe Vs. Wade and former President Trump.

On the importance of the National Day of Prayer Pence said, “This is a challenging time in the life of our country with the Russian invasion of Ukraine with increasing menacing actions by North Korea in the Asian pacific as well as here at home. We have inflation at a 40 year high, gasoline prices up 70%, a crisis at our southern boarder. Now more than ever we stand in the need of prayer. And, I am truly grateful that here in South Carolina, and really all across the country, people are gathering to pray for all American people, our country, for all of us that have the privilege to serve this country. I appreciate you all for coming out.”

Pence also weighing in on the leaked Supreme Court opinion suggest the court may over turn the Roe Vs. Wade. He said, “People who know me know that I have long stood for the sanctity of human life. And, I welcome the news. In a draft opinion that there well may be 5 justices on the Supreme Court that are prepared to overturn Roe Vs. Wade. And return the question of abortion to the states and to the American people.”

CN2 asking the former VP if his former about his former political partner still had an impact on the country he said, “Former President Trump continues to play a very important role in our party. But, what I’m excited about as I travel around the country is that people are recognizing the failed policies of the Biden Administration.” See more.

Click above for full interview with CN2 News.