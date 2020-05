ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) Chef Carol Green with Taste of Healing is teaming up with Joy Canupp with Leading with Joy to bring you a two week program called “Nourish, Thrive & heal.”

The two week program will come with daily live support calls via zoom, a private Facebook page, live cooking classes and more. You can sign up and learn more by visit www.tasteofhealing.com.