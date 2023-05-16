Nothing Pink looking forward to its run/walk/bike fundraiser this weekend

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Nothing Pink is a great non profit that helps in the breast cancer fight, but they have a unique mission.

They work to create awareness of hereditary breast and ovarian cancer and provide personalized support to individuals at high risk. In the above video you can learn more about how it all started from their founder, but this weekend they are hosting a Nothing Pink ride, run, walk.

It’s a new way they’re working to raise money to help more women. Here are the details: the run/walk/bike is being held Saturday, May 20th and participants can either log miles from any location of their choice from 8am-2pm…or…they can come join others at Walter Elisha Park from 12-2.

Then, join in for the after-party at Model A Brewing from 2pm-5pm also Saturday.

Click here to register and visit nothingpink.org to learn more about their mission. Registration is $35.