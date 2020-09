ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) The non profit, NothingPink is getting ready for its annual Croquet & Cocktails event. This year it is an virtual online auction.

Enjoy a cocktail at home and text nothingpink to 76278 to register for the virtual auction.

NothingPink is a nonprofit that works to help women in the community though awareness and support surrounding genetics testing and preventative options for breast and ovarian cancer.

For more information visit: https://nothingpink.org/