Non-Profit Providing “Final Resting Place” for Homeless Needs Financial Support

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Mercy House in Rock Hill, the only nonprofit of its kind in South Carolina says it needs the community’s help to keep its doors open.

Mercy House is a final resting place for the homeless who are terminally ill and have no place to go.

The organization opened in July and is currently serving residents with medical care and more importantly friendship as they enter the last days of their lives.

At Mercy House medical professionals take care of residents who have been given 6 months of less to live.

There is also music therapy, dinner, their own rooms, and just being a family to those who may have no one.

It takes roughly 14 thousand dollars a month to run Mercy House. Board members are asking the community to help so they can continue to serve those in need.

To donate or volunteer, visit: https://www.facebook.com/mercyhouserh

https://mercyhouserh.com/?fbclid=IwAR0eEShOLLGP1rGgEhZp3iILU-on_Z80p6wYfz5apVA_vFuvcJ7uwWcLBBI