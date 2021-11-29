Non-Profit Helping Individuals Deal w/ Grief Opens Building to Serve More

CHESTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The goal of a non-profit in Chester is to help parents grieving the loss of a child and now this organization has expanded its services to help anyone who has lost a loved one.

This coming after the need increased after so many lives were lost during the COVID-19 Pandemic, according to vice president of DSR Center of Hope, Wade Young.

The organization has its own building to help even more families cope with a loss on Chester’s Main Street.

“We want them to come here and feel like the weight has been lifted”, says Young.

Wade Young is the vice president of the non-profit, DSR Center of Hope which was created by his aunt – Georgia Moore in 2008 in honor of her daughter, 11 y/o Derresha Shar’Daye Rhinehart who died 2002 after battling Leukemia.

“Georgia initially wanted it to be a one year scholarship of the graduating class she would have been in, so in 2008 she had that one time scholarship. But the response was so great she kept going and going”, Young says.

Young says the nonprofit has given more than 30 scholarships to students. Georgia even started a grief support group that meets once a month to help others experiencing a loss. What started out at only about 3 members has grown to 30 to 40 people looking for hope after a tragedy, for free.

“She’ll have a grief support counselor come in every meeting. They will have a discussion, they will get together cry, laugh, hug each other, love each other”, says Young.

Young says with the need growing, they were looking for a building of their own. They recently remodeled this store front in downtown Chester where Wade says they hope to grow their organization so Derresha’s memory will continue to live on.

There will be a fundraiser this Sunday, December 5th at the Memorial Building in Chester located at 154 Main Street. The event starts at 2:30 PM.

Anyone needing support after losing a loved one can reach out to the founder of DSR Center o Hope, Georgia Moore: (803) 448-6870.