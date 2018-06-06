YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) Valerie Lawson-Watkins lost both of her parents to AIDS. Her father was diagnosed first, but because not much was known about the disease in the 80’s and 90’s, the doctors never thought to test her mother. By the time doctor’s diagnosed her mother, she had Stage 4 AIDS. She died soon after.

Lawson-Watkins shares her mother’s journey in her book called “No Sad Story”, which was published in 2014. We hear this incredible story, and what led Lawson-Watkins to forgive her father, on CN2.