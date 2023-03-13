No Sad Story Ministries using grant money for survivors

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – No Sad Story Ministries, the non-profit with a mission to transform the lives of people affected by HIV and AIDS, as well as Domestic Violence survivors is doing just that with it’s latest event at Pathways Community Center in Rock Hill.

At the event volunteers filled more than 50 bags with several essential products including socks, blankets, and various hygiene products which were then given out to the non-profit’s clients. Organizers saying the goal behind their gift bags is to bring convenience to their clients lives.

“Most of them live in a shelter, and so they have to have their needs packed up every single day. So they live at the shelter, they go to the shelter in the evenings, and in the mornings when they wake up they have to be transferred from their shelter to the day shelter here at Pathways,” says Valerie Watkins, the CEO of No Sad Story Ministries.

No Sad Story Ministries says the gift bag event wouldn’t have been possible without help from Foster Insurance, who provided the non-profit with a 2-thousand dollar grant to be used in paying for the event’s supplies.

The non-profit is currently planning a follow up event on May 20th at Union Baptist Church where it hopes to give back to cancer survivors.