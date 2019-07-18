No Changes Made To York County Dog Ordinance, Language Causes Concerns

Dogs would be barking for joy right now if they heard the news. York County Council members recently proposed to keep the current dog ordinance as is. Some dog advocates were concerned council would bring back permanent tethering. But all the controversy some say surrounding the dog ordinance boils down to a language problem. In the video above, learn more about ordinance and what council decided on.
