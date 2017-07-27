Nikita Jackson Running for Rock Hill City Council, Ward 5

A life long resident of Rock Hill says – its time for Action – and now she wants to sit on city council. Nikita Jackson announcing this Thursday she’s running for the Rock Hill City Council, Ward 5 seat.

Jackson says this is her second time running for this seat. She ran in 2013. In front of dozens of supports today – Jackson told them how she wants to fight for more resources for Ward 5.

Jackson works as a volunteer manager at Agape Hospice in Rock Hill. She says her job allows her to talk with people in the community about needs and resources. She was a board and committee member of the Weed and Seed initiative for the city of Rock Hill. She’s also a member of the Student Improvement Council for Saluda Trail Middle School and is a delegate for the York County Democratic Party.