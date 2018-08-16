A Sandy Hook Elementary School mom – who knows the pain of losing a child in a school shooting – speaking this Thursday to educators in the Rock Hill School District.
The district holding a reunification drill – a chance for teachers, faculty and staff to prepare to an emergency situation . CN2’s Kathryn Andreoli with a look at how the district responded today and more from a Newtown, Connecticut mom.
Newtown Mother Speaks
