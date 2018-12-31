New Year’s Dinner Ideas from Bush n Vine Farm

Collard Green Recipe Straight from the kitchen of Bush n Vine Farm!

Collard Greens with bacon

1/2 lb bacon (or country ham cut into small pieces)

1 onion chopped

salt and pepper to taste

2 cups chicken broth

1 bunch collard greens

In a large pot, saute the bacon until crisp. Add the onions and saute until translucent. Add about 2 cups chicken broth to the pot and bring to a boil. While bacon and onions are cooking wash collards, cutting out the thickest part of the stem (the stem has nutrients, so you can include it with the collards), cut the collards into bite size pieces and drop by hands full into boiling water until all the collards are in the pot. Stir the collards often while cooking. Cook 30-40 minutes or until fork tender. Drain the collards, and add a tsp sugar.

We like to serve collards with chow chow and/or vinegar.

NOTE: for those who have and Instant Pot, saute the bacon and onions, add 1 cup chicken broth and collards. Process under pressure for 1 minute and let pressure release on its on.