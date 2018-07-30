Rock Hill making advancements to take care of its veterans – on this Monday the state’s department of veterans affairs announcing its adding a VA medical clinic to the area.
it’s something that’s been talked about for the last decade – and now leaders say local veterans will get improved medical care thanks to a new V-A certified clinic coming to rock hill. Cn2’s Kathryn Andreoli with more from the big announcement today.
New VA Clinic Announced
