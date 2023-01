ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – If you’re driving in or out of Fort Mill you may notice a new traffic pattern at the intersection of Fort Mill Parkway and Spratt Street in the Town.

Officials say the new intersection has been created to help alleviate backups for drivers turning left onto Spratt Street toward Highway 21. This was created through the York County’s Pennies for Progress Program as an $8.5 million dollar project.