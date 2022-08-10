New Teachers from Various Backgrounds Set to Inspire Students

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Many new faces will be teaching students throughout the Tri-County this year.

Close to 200 new teachers will start within the Rock Hill School District this year molding students and inspiring them to excel academically.

Some of these teachers are changing careers to just to make a difference and others have said they have always wanted to teach.

CN2 caught up with 22 year-old Trelas Heatley and 29 year -old Miguel Lujane at Rock Hill Schools’ New Teacher Orientation recently.

Heatley, who is from Columbia, is a graduate of Winthrop University. He will be teaching 5th grade at Independence Elementary School. And, even though there were challenges in the process, like virtual internships, he knows he made the right choice.

Migual Lujane switched careers and will be teaching business at Rock Hill High School. He says during the pandemic, he realized he wanted to do something meaningful.

Both men say they are eager to get in their classrooms.

