New support column incoming for Carowinds’ Fury 325 roller coaster

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Wednesday, July 12th, Carowinds said it is in the process of removing the existing support column on the Fury 325 roller coaster and replacing it with a new steel column fabricated by the ride manufacturer.

The coaster that was shut down on June 30th a visitor at Carowinds noticed a crack in a support column.

Carowinds says once removed, the column will be transported to a secured backstage area of the park.

Grout pockets will undergo thorough cleaning to prepare for the installation of the new column, then on Thursday, July 13th, a new support column will be delivered and the column will be installed.