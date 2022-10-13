New Program Aims to Provide Permanent Solution for Chronically Homeless Pop.

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A new program the Housing Development Corporation with the city of Rock Hill has started is called Permanent Supportive Housing.

Leaders say it is based on the “housing first” model, meaning to get a chronic homeless family into a home first so it can then focus on other needs like keeping a job.

The HDC held its annual meeting on Thursday where leaders talked about the program and the first family that’s being helped.

A mother and son receiving help from Family Promise were the first family selected.

They now live in a home in Rock Hill that was purchased and improved by the HDC.

The tenant pays no more than 30 percent of her total income toward rent plus basic utilities, leaders say.

Leaders with the HDC of Rock Hill say their goal is to have 6 houses in the Permanent Supportive Housing Program by 2027.

The next house they hope will be for a couple, the man living at Bethel Men’s Shelter and the woman at The Life House.

The community is encouraged to get involved. you can donate or volunteer, just go to their website at https://www.hdcrh.org/.