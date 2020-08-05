New Hotel In Fort Mill Offers Modern Vibe, Odes To Carolinas

FORT MILL, S.C. — There’s a new hotel in Fort Mill that has a modern vibe.

The name, Tru By Hilton, and it sits right on the border of North and South Carolina.

Let’s book a room in tonight’s CN2 Business Spotlight.

The hotel owned and operated by Primo Investments opened its doors just one month ago on July 1st.

Tru by Hilton has nearly 100 room for families and the business community.

It also offers a patio, games, a pool table, business lounge and a snack area.

Thanks to the uptown Charlotte travel and the sports and events center in Rock Hill, the owners say they’re already seeing a diverse group of guests, local companies and sports teams.

If you walk into the building, you can’t miss the bright, colorful mural. It includes the Panthers, Lake Wylie, Carowinds and the Charlotte skyline all significant landmarks in the area.

“Being a local company that represents this hotel, we are here for the guests, here on site, so we don’t have a big company behind us that’s based in a different state, we are all here as far as staff, ownership, management, operations, sales,” Abbie Johnson with Primo Investments. “We are all here to help those guests with whatever they need.”

Primo Investments also operates three other hotel facilities in York County. It’s working with developers to add more in the future.

Tru By Hilton want guests to know it’s taking every safety measure, following CDC guidelines, recommending masks and keeping surfaces sanitized, all to ensure maximum comfort and relaxation.