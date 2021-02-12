New Gym Coming to Chester County

CHESTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) A new gym plans to open this Saturday, February 13th in Chester County.

This comes after the YMCA officially closed in December 2020.

Trainyard Fitness is opening its doors to the community

It’s located in the 18-hundred block of the 1841 J-A Cochran Bypass in Chester.

Co-Owner Brendan Van Nostrand says he’s excited to see what this brings to the Chester community.

“For us it was all about the community. Were both from here, no one had anywhere to work out, it seemed like a good opportunity, and the feedback and everything has been good so far”, says Brendan

The enrollment fee is 50 dollars, but this weekend they will offer a 50 percent discount for anyone who comes by.

There will be an open gym from 10 A.M to 2 P.M both Saturday and Sunday, Meaning you can come and work out for free to try it out