New Chester County Supervisor Sworn Into Office Following Shane Stuart’s Charges Of Trafficking, Distributing Meth

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — A new Chester County supervisor has been sworn into office

This is after former county supervisor Shane Stuart was suspended after charges of trafficking and distributing meth.

Governor McMaster signed an executive order the day the charges were released- suspending Stuart from his position.

He named Dr. Wylie Frederick as Stuart’s replacement.

Frederick was sworn into the role by county council on Tuesday. Council also hosted a meet and greet between council members and Dr. Wylie. He was appointed by the governor to serve the remaining 2 years of Stuart’s term.

Before that swearing in ceremony, we spoke to Dr. Wylie Frederick and learned more about the man the governor himself entrusted to the office.

Dr. Frederick is a Chester County native, born and raised in the community he is now stepping up to serve.

Frederick tells us he spent nearly 3 decades in education and worked as a magistrate judge. For many years, he was a principal and helped launch Chester Park Elementary School and the Alternative Ed Learning Center.

Frederick retired from education two years ago, but he still teaches at a Bible school and pastors at the Faith and Love Christian Center in Chester.

Frederick says he feels a calling to help Chester County and promises to be truthful with Chester’s residents.

“I am a man of my word. Before I tell you something I don’t intend to do, I just won’t tell you,” Dr. Wylie Frederick said. “Trust is something that is earned. And I will do everything in my power to the respect of this office and for myself and for others. That’s exactly what I want for Chester.”

Frederick has been married for 38 years. He has three adult sons. He says he was at first apprehensive about leaving retirement to accept the position but says he felt a calling to help a county he loves.