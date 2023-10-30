New Book Breaks Generational Barriers

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A teacher at Saluda Trail Middle School is using stories she was told as a child to inspire her to write a book.

Author and teacher, Bridget Durham says as a child her mother would tell her stories about the past and while in college, she used those stories to write different poems.

Well after years of teaching she is now turning those poems into a children’s book titled “Trade Places with Me” and recently was able to show the book off to her students.

The book’s illustrations were drawn by Durham’s granddaughter. The book is now available for purchase and will soon be available in public libraries as well.