YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) As the South Carolina legislature prepares for its 123rd session, elected officials are continuing to take a stance against the opioid epidemic. Just recently few had heard of what we now know to be the deadly drug fentanyl. Representative Tommy Pope says it’s time laws catch up with the times. CN2’s Indira Eskieva with how he’s introducing a new bill calling for harsher penalties for fentanyl traffickers.