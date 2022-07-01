New Attraction, “StoryWalk” at Miracle Park

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The next time you visit Miracle Park in Rock Hill check out the new StoryWalk attraction.

Guests at the park will be able to read a story as they make their way around Miracle Park.

As part of his Eagle Scout project, Will Dalton, a member of Boy Scout Troop 925 at St. John’s United Methodist Church – helped to build StoryWalk.

The project involved 128 hours of work to develop, purchase materials , build the platforms and then install them.

He also had to raise hundreds of dollars with various companies donating the glass, paint and other materials.

Will is currently on a scouting adventure in New Mexico, so he could not be here as the StoryWalk was unveiled on this Thursday, however his proud mom was on hand to see StoryWalk in person.

